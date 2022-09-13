ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — A new phone scam is circulating throughout the Athens community, according to local law enforcement officials.

Athens Police say the scam involves a caller pretending to be a representative from Publisher’s Clearing House, who says the person receiving the call has won “a large amount of cash.”

The scammer then asks the person to buy gifts and provide the numbers over the phone, leading the person to believe the payments are for processing fees or taxes.

“If anyone receives a call similar to this, know it is a scam,” Athens Police wrote on Facebook. “Do not send any money in any form. Hang up the phone immediately.”

To report a scam to Athens Police, call 256-233-8700.