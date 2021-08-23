Athens Police warn citizens about scam caller

ATHENS, Ala. — Athens Police Department warned citizens about a scam caller that appears to be calling from the police department.

An Athens citizen contacted the police department Monday and said they received a call from the department, asking for personal information.

The caller claimed they were Chief Floyd Johnson requesting the citizen’s social security number.

Cheif Johnson said no one from his department is calling citizens seeking personal information and to hang up if you receive a phone call from this person.