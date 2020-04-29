Athens police searching for robber who took vehicle at gunpoint

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens police said a man took someone’s vehicle at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

The robbery happened around 5:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Eastside Junction, police said. The victim told officers he parked in the parking lot to go to work and was approached from behind by a masked man who pointed a pistol at him.

The robber took the victim’s keys and cell phone and left in his car, police said.

The vehicle, a blue Hyundai Sonata with Tennessee tag 9D14D5, was last seen going east on Highway 72, police said.

The victim wasn’t hurt.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Athens Police Department at 256-233-8700.