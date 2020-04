ATHENS, Ala. – Athens Police said a girl ran away from home overnight Saturday.

Chief Floyd Johnson said the department is searching for a missing 10-year-old girl.

Izabella Jade Boyd has brown eyes, shoulder-length brown, curly hair, and weighs 45 pounds.

She was last seen in the 300-block of Shaw Street at 12:37 a.m. wearing only underwear and earrings.

Anyone with information should call (256) 233-8700.