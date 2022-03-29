ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Athens Police are searching for a pair of suspects they say stole almost $5,000 from a gas station Monday.

Police say the incident happened at the Exxon on Highway 72 and Kelli Drive on Monday, March 28. $4,900 was reported stolen.

Officials described the suspects as two Black men. The accused suspects arrived in a grey Mercedes GL Series SUV, which was missing the Mercedes grill ornament, according to police.

Athens Police say the driver of the vehicle was over six feet tall, very skinny, and walked with a severe limp. The passenger, who police say acted as a lookout, did not have a physical description.

Police say the passenger snuck into the gas station’s office and found the bank deposit. The suspects left eastbound on Highway 72 toward Huntsville, police told News 19.

If you have information related to the whereabouts of the suspects, contact Det. Kelly Fussell at kfussell@athensal.us or 256-233-8718.