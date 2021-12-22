Athens Police search for GameStop robber

Athens Police are searching for a man they say robbed the GameStop on US-72 Tuesday night. (Photo courtesy Athens Police)

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens Police are searching for a man they say robbed a GameStop Tuesday evening.

Chief Floyd Johnson said officers were called to the GameStop on US-72 around 8:50 p.m.

Officers were told a black man wearing a red sweatshirt with a hood, blue/white pants, and a red belt, armed with a small revolver, had robbed the store.

The clerk told officers the man told her to move, pushed her aside, then grabbed the cash drawer, along with several Nintendo Switch game cases, and left the store.

Anybody with information on the robbery should call Athens Police at (256) 233-8700.