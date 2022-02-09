ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are searching for a man who robbed one bank and tried to rob another Wednesday afternoon.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson confirmed a man handed a bank teller a note demanding money but didn’t get any.

A second bank robbery happened soon after in a nearby town.

The first attempted robbery happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Regions Bank on Hwy 72. The second robbery happened in Elkmont at Citizens Bank & Trust.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says the related crimes happened about an hour apart.

Police are searching for a white man wearing a Nashville Predators hat, a face mask with a small University of Alabama seal, a grey t-shirt with orange writing reading ‘Turkey Trot’, and blue jeans.

Regions Bank attempted robbery (Photo: Athens Police Department)

If you know this man, contact APD at (256)233-8700.

