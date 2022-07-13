ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Athens Police say investigators are searching for two people involved in wallet thefts.

According to a Facebook post by Athens Police, the two people are allegedly using stolen credit cards to buy prepaid VISA cards.

“The suspects operate as a team,” said Athens Detective Sgt. Kelly Fussell. “One distracts while the other steals the wallet from the victim’s purse.”

(Athens Police Department)

Anyone with information related to the people pictured above should call Athens Police at 256-233-8700 or email Sgt. Fussell at kfussell@athensal.us.