ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Athens Police say investigators are searching for two people involved in wallet thefts.

According to a Facebook post by Athens Police, the two people are allegedly using stolen credit cards to buy prepaid VISA cards.

“The suspects operate as a team,” said Athens Detective Sgt. Kelly Fussell. “One distracts while the other steals the wallet from the victim’s purse.”

  • (Athens Police Department)
  • (Athens Police Department)

Anyone with information related to the people pictured above should call Athens Police at 256-233-8700 or email Sgt. Fussell at kfussell@athensal.us.