ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Athens Police are searching for a person they say stole a John Deere Gator on Monday morning.

According to a social media post from law enforcement officials, the theft stems from an incident at TriGreen Equipment on U.S. Highway 31. Police claim that someone stole an “enclosed cab John Deere Gator 835.”

Police provided surveillance photos of the person suspected to be involved in the theft as well as the vehicle taken.

If you have information related to the incident or the person pictured above, contact Detective Jarrod Smith at 256-233-6801.