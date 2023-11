ATHENS, Ala (WHNT) — The Athens Police Department (APD) says it is investigating after one person was killed in a train vs pedestrian incident Thursday night.

Athens Police Captain Brett Constable said the department is responding to the incident on the railroad tracks over U.S. Highway 72 just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

Athens Police Chief Anthony Pressnell said one person was dead after the incident. Constable said there is no impact on traffic at this time.