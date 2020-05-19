Athens police round up guns during investigation of Friday night shootings

ATHENS, Ala. – Police have rounded up multiple guns as they continue investigating two separate shootings that happened Friday night.

Police have made an arrest in one of those shootings, which sent an innocent bystander to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

That shooting took place on Vine Street around 5 p.m. The second shooting took place in the 1700 block of Rodgers Street, where police said a home was shot at least 20 times. No one was injured in that shooting.

Police shared a picture Tuesday of half a dozen weapons they had rounded up, including two AR-15 style pistols that they said Kaila King, 22, used to shoot at the car on Vine Street. The person in the car wasn’t seriously injured, police said. King was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Police said they are trying to determine whether any of the guns they have collected as evidence were used in either shooting. At least one was reported stolen, they said.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact the Athens Police Department at 256-233-8700, use the department’s tip line at 256-233-6808, or by the department’s report form on its website.