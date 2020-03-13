Athens Police rescue baby great horned owl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. - Athens police made an unusual rescue this week after a baby great horned owl fell to the ground.

A concerned resident on South Hine Street reached out to police because they were afraid dogs might hurt it. Animal control officer Ty Barrett came to the rescue with long leather gloves and captured the owlet. Barrett named tiny ball of floof Oswald, or Ozzie for short.

The Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter gave Officer Barrett a stuffed monkey to go in Oswald’s container.

“Now if you try to take the stuffed animal away from him, he gets upset,” Barrett said.

Barrett has been feeding Oswald mice.

A rescue group will meet Barrett on Saturday, March 14, to pick Oswald up. The owl does not have any obvious injuries, but the rescue group will evaluate Ozzie and work to train him so he can be released into the wild once he learns to fly and capture his own prey.