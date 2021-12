ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Several Athens police officers spent their Christmas Day not only protecting the community but also giving back to the people they serve.

While on Christmas Day patrol, officer with the Athens Police Department randomly delivered gifts to children they met, seeming to bring a smile to everyone’s face.

Photo: Athens Police Department

The tradition began a few years ago, according to Chief Floyd Johnson and the officers enjoy spreading the Christmas cheer around the community.