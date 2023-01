ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – The Athens Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help looking for a man that allegedly stole from a worksite.

According to a post by APD, the man stole from the Old Black Bear worksite on Marion Street on Dec. 31.

Photo: Athens Police Department

Photo: Athens Police Department

Photo: Athens Police Department

Photo: Athens Police Department

If you have any information regarding the suspects identity or whereabouts, Athens Police ask you to call Det. Sgt. Kelly Fussell at 256-233-8718.