Athens police investigating Tuesday night shooting at gas station

ATHENS, Ala. – Someone shot as many as 30 rounds into a truck Tuesday night at an Athens gas station, police said.

Around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday police said they were called to JMart at the intersection of Highway 72 and Hine Street on a report of shots fired.

Police said they found a white Ford F-150 in the parking lot with bullet holes in it. The driver was not there, police said.

Police said as many as 30 high-velocity rounds were fired during the shooting, and a home nearby was hit by a bullet. Despite that, no injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made. Detectives have interviewed several people and are still chasing leads, police said.

In a separate investigation, police said they received a robbery report as they were wrapping up the initial investigation at JMart.

A Decatur man told them he was sitting in his car in a parking lot on Southwind Drive when an armed man came up and robbed him. Police said they are also tracking leads in that case.