ATHENS, Ala (WHNT) — The Athens Police Department (APD) is investigating after what it says is a fatal hit and run.

APD said the incident occurred on U.S. 31 south of Roy Long Road.

The department said that currently one northbound lane and both southbound lanes of U.S. 31 are closed due to the incident. APD said the southbound lanes will be closed for an extended period of time.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information on the incident to contact Lt. Jonathan Caldwell at 256-233-6802 or by email at jcaldwell@athensal.us.