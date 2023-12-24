ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – With the chance for rain on Christmas, the ‘Elves in Blue’ in Athens decided to give out some gifts early.

Officers with the Athens Police Department made time to give those gifts to kids across the community as they patrolled this Christmas Eve.

City officials say the ‘Elves’ enjoyed sharing the Christmas spirit and getting some smiles in return.

Behind the Badge raises money for the project, and the city says the Lincoln-Bridgeforth Park Committee also donated toys for the officers to give out.