ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities in Limestone County are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for shooting a man on Sunday night.

The Athens Police Department said officers responded to the 700-block of Hardy Street around 5:30 p.m. for a possible shooting victim.

When they arrived, officers reported that they found a 43-year-old man in the street with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where police say he is continuing to be treated.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Athens Police Detective Joe McClanahan at (256) 233-8777.