ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Athens Police Department is launching a new program and working to build a database of private security cameras to help investigators that are looking for evidence.

The Decatur Daily reports that homeowners and businesses alike can volunteer for the project, which is modeled after but not identical to one in Auburn.

“Community Eagle Watch” was recently launched in the city, where authorities are compiling a list of cameras at homes and other private locations.

The program is a “collaborative effort” with the community, according to Chief Floyd Johnson, who says it is strictly voluntary, will allow video to be used for law enforcement investigations, according to the Athens city website.

If a crime is committed in an area where residents or businesses have registered cameras, a detective will reach out to the owners to see if they have any footage that could benefit the investigation, and ask them to send the clip or allow a detective to watch the surveillance footage.

Johnson says several residents and businesses have signed up since the department unveiled the program recently.

To sign up for Community Eagle Watch or to learn more about it, you can contact Detective Kelly Fussel by email here, or call 256-233-8718.