ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Athens Police Department (APD) Chief Floyd Johnson announced at a city council meeting Monday that he’ll be retiring.

The announcement comes in Johnson’s 11th year as Chief in Athens, and his 41st year of service.

APD posted the news of his retirement on Facebook, stating that Chief Johnson said he loves the job, but he feels it is time to enjoy traveling and working more on his farm.

Johnson began his career as a dispatcher in August 1982, before moving on to become a police officer in October of that year.

Johnson became a detective three years later and was promoted to sergeant in 1986. He was promoted again to lieutenant in 1998 and captain in 2009.

As captain, APD says Johnson oversaw the investigative division and served as public information officer.

Johnson was named interim chief of APD in January 2012, and the City Council named him Chief in February 2012.

“Best wishes Chief Johnson! After 41 years, you deserve this new adventure,” APD said.