Athens police charge man with multiple car thefts

ATHENS, Ala. – A Huntsville man is facing charges for stealing vehicles on two separate occasions, Athens police said Wednesday.

Christopher Pride, 35, was arrested Tuesday night at the Bomar Inn on Highway 31 South in Athens.

Police said they first encountered Pride in February, when an officer stopped him for speeding and discovered the car was stolen. Pride ran from that traffic stop on foot and got away, police said.

Police found Pride again Tuesday night at the Bomar Inn after finding a stolen car in the parking lot. Pride was in a nearby room but had no identification, they said. He and the woman with him in the room initially gave false names, according to police, but they later determined who he was.

Pride was charged with receiving stolen property for the stolen vehicle at the motel. He also was charged with giving a false name to law enforcement and violating sex offender laws by not having identification.

He also had warrants from the February incident for receiving stolen property and fleeing law enforcement.

Pride was taken to the Limestone County Jail to await bond.

Imani Summers (Athens Police Department photo)

The woman in the motel room with Pride, Imani Summers, 24, of Huntsville, also was charged with one count of giving a false name to law enforcement.