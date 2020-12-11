Athens Police arrest Tuesday robbery suspect

ATHENS, Ala. – A suspect wanted for robbing an Elkton grocery store is now in custody.
Athens Police said Matthew Dee Alexander, 42, was arrested Thursday in the 200-block of County Road 10.
Alexander was wanted for robbing the Elkton Street Grocery Tuesday afternoon.
Police said Alexander entered the store armed with screwdriver, assaulted the clerk, stole cash, a revolver, and took the keys to a gray 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan.
He was arrested on warrants of first-degree robbery, first-degree theft and second-degree theft.