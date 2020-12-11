Athens Police arrest Tuesday robbery suspect

ATHENS, Ala. -- Athens-Limestone hospital is facing a nursing shortage as the number of COVID-19 in North Alabama continues to surge to record highs.

"I certainly have contingency plans that if things become overwhelming to us to where we cannot see everybody every day, then we will pull in extra physicians from our staff here at Athens-Limestone Hospital to be able to take care of those patients if need be," said Dr. Matthew Hanserd. "Again, it's not really a physician shortage in that standpoint. I have people standing by ready. It's more of a nursing shortage than anything else."

The hospital's 10 ICU beds are all full now, and staff are currently treating 20 COVID-19 patients, a number of whom were admitted in just the last few days.

"I wouldn't say we've been overwhelmed yet, but we've certainly seen a major uptick in the number covid-19 cases," said Dr. Hanserd.

Staff are expecting many more COVID-19 patients to arrive as the post-Thanksgiving surge hits area hospitals. Across the Huntsville Hospital system, 403 patients are now being treated for COVID-19, another daily record high. Hanserd is among the many health experts who are urging people to take the virus seriously and to follow CDC safety protocols during the upcoming holidays.

"There's times I've admitted up to four family members from the same family at the same time. You know it really affects people differently."

Hanserd added that "there is a light at the end of the tunnel," with COVID-19 vaccines on the way, but urged people not to let their guard down in the meantime. Athens-Limestone Hospital is expecting to be among the first rural hospitals in the region to be able to store the vaccines when they arrive in Alabama.