ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – The Athens Police Department (APD) addressed a threat made against Athens High School on Tuesday.

APD says they were made aware of a threat against the school and were able to make contact with the individual who made the threat. Authorities also said they are working with courts and mental health representatives in the investigation.

A spokesperson with the City of Athens said parents were made aware of E-learning options for April 5 in case they wanted to keep their child home.

“I want to thank the school system for notifying us of the threat and working with us throughout the night to address this situation and work to maintain the safety of the schools,” APD Chief Floyd Johnson said in a statement.

Authorities say the individual is no longer a threat to the school.