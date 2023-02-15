ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with the Athens Police Department responded to a robbery at Smoothie King on February 14.

Authorities say that they responded to a robbery call at the Smoothie King location at 1260 US Highway 72 East. The call came in around 4:15 p.m.

Inside the store, an unidentified person pulled out a gun and took the victim’s wallet.

No one was harmed during the robbery. Athens PD did not specify whether the victim was an employee or a customer.

This is an active investigation and News 19 will continue to update this story as new information is released.