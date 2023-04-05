ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) continues to honor its promise of supporting and assisting the community by providing a third round of TVA Cares funds.

TVA partners with local power companies to support local initiatives, addressing hardships created by COVID-19.

Wednesday morning, TVA and Athens Utilities presented checks ranging from two thousand to nine thousand dollars to ten nonprofits in limestone county.

The funds are meant to assist these non-profits so they can continue enhancing Athens and Limestone County.

The authority believes help is still needed three years after COVID.

“We are beyond where we were initially, but you still see the ripple effects of the pandemic affecting people every day. And so we want to be able to continue to serve and help those who need it most,” TVA community relations specialist Keeuntae Stone said.

Those who received the funds couldn’t agree more.

Athens Arts League President, Garth Lovvorn tells News 19, “COVID was a little rough. It did cause a shakeup, just with being able to do any type of events to bring things in.”

“But, you know, we were consistent about writing grants and people in the community were very generous to us,” Lovvorn concluded.

In total, TVA and Athens Utilities donated $56,000 to ten Athens nonprofits:

Athens Arts League – $8,000

Athens-Limestone County Community Association – $6,000

Athens-Limestone Family Resource Center – $2,000

Athens-Limestone Hospital Foundation – $5,000

Athens-Limestone Public Library Foundation – $9,000

Athens Fire and Rescue Auxiliary – $2,000

Athens Main Street – $6,000

Athens City Schools Foundation – $8,000

Boys and Girls Club – $5,000

Limestone County Churches Involved – $5,000