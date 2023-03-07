LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A parole hearing for one of two people convicted of an Athens “murder-for-hire” killing over 20 years ago is set to take place on Wednesday.

Chad Reece, an Elkmont resident at the time, was sentenced to life in prison in February 2007 alongside Melissa Kay Freeman Jarrett, the victim’s wife.

Reece (Alabama Dept. of Corrections)

Detectives with the Athens Police Department said Anthony “Andy” Houston Dugger confessed in 2002 that he, Reece and Melissa Jarrett all conspired to kill Shane Jarrett.

Shane Jarrett was shot and killed inside his Wheeler Street mobile home in January 2002 after he came home from a fake call to his wrecker service. Dugger later confessed to being behind that call.

Melissa and Dugger were lovers, and her sight was set on getting the $100,000 life insurance policy she took out just two months earlier on her husband, according to police.

Dugger and Melissa Jarrett hired Reece to shoot Shane Jarrett, police stated at the time. Reportedly, they were going to pay him $25,000 for the murder.

Dugger (AP PHOTO)

Melissa Jarrett was inside at the time her husband was shot and killed.

Dugger was initially charged with capital murder but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of murder in 2007. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison, though he was released 11 years later under a plea agreement and because of his “willingness to testify against” Melissa Jarrett and Reece.

Melissa Jarrett (Alabama Dept. of Corrections)

According to the Athens’ News Courier, Dugger agreed to wear a wire while talking with Melissa Jarrett on the phone. She would confess after that call and later plead guilty to her role in her husband’s death.

The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed with News 19 that Melissa Jarrett was granted parole in February 2017. She was released from prison on June 12, 2017.

Reece was accused of pulling the trigger. He was sentenced to life in 2005, court records show.

The Alabama Board of Pardons & Paroles is set to rule on Reece’s sentence on March 8.