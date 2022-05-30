ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – An employer in Athens will be hosting a job fair Saturday, June 4.

Toyota Boshoku AKI (TBAKI), which manufactures seat parts for Mazda and Toyota, is looking to fill open positions on first and second shifts. The job fair will be from 8-11 a.m. at the plant, located at 301 W Sanderfer Road in Athens.

Those attending should come prepared to interview and receive potential job offers. Jeans and closed-toe shoes are required while on-site. Resumes are welcomed at the job fair, but not required.

Schedules are fixed at TBAKI; there are no rotation shifts. For more information about open positions and benefits, click here.