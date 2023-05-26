HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An Athens man has been sentenced to over 26 years after being convicted on drug charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Carlton L. Peeples announced Friday that Eric Cordelle Bass, 35, of Athens was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Liles Burke.

Bass pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of possession of a firearm ‘in furtherance of a drug crime.’

The DOJ said that according to the plea agreement, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Narcotics investigators executed a search warrant at Bass’s residence in October 2021. Investigators reportedly found approximately one pound of meth and two firearms.

Additionally, on March 16, 2022, the DOJ said Bass was found to be in possession of a bag containing meth and a firearm during a narcotics-related operation led by investigators from the LCSO Narcotics Unit. Bass allegedly tried to bribe investigators with $3,700 in cash he had on him at the time of his arrest.

Bass was indicted in October 2022.

The case was investigated by the FBI, alongside the LCSO. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John M. Hundscheid.

“This sentence sends a message that armed drug dealers will face stiff consequences in the Northern District of Alabama,” said U.S. Attorney Escalona. “I am grateful to the FBI and Limestone County Sheriff’s Office whose efforts ensured that this career offender was brought to justice.”