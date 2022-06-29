An Athens man was arrested last week on drug-related charges, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An Athens man was arrested last week on drug-related charges, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, the Limestone County Narcotics Unit along with the Limestone County SRT carried out a search warrant on Westview Avenue in Athens on Thursday, June 23.

It was during that search that the narcotics unit found 19.91 grams of methamphetamine.

53-year-old Sheldon Jamison Hobbs was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Sheldon Jamison Hobbs

(Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

Hobbs was given a bond of $20,000. He has since been released from jail.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may follow.