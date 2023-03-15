LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Limestone County grand jury has indicted an Athens man on all three charges he was facing in connection to a fatal wreck in 2020.

22-year-old Eric Carson King was charged with reckless manslaughter, driving under the influence and driving on the wrong side of the road in a crash that happened just after Christmas over two years ago.

On Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, King’s Chevrolet Monte Carlo crossed the center line of Huntsville Brownsferry Road near Lucas Ferry Road around 6:15 a.m. and collided head-on with a 2015 Dodge Dart.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identified the driver of the Dodge as 38-year-old Jennifer Marie Spencer of Harvest.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West said one of the vehicles burst into flames. However, Spencer was able to escape before the fire and was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

King was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, March 11, 2023, King was arrested on a grand jury indictment warrant. He was later released later that day on a $50,000 property bond.

Court records show an arraignment has been scheduled for June 28, 2023, at the Limestone County Courthouse under Judge Matthew Huggins.