Athens man gets 20-year sentence for trafficking meth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – An Athens man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing methamphetamine.

David Matthew Pugh was sentenced Monday in federal court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama.

Pugh pleaded guilty in August 2018 to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of meth, as well as possessing multiple firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Push was accused of having a role in a drug conspiracy in Morgan, Madison and Lauderdale counties between January and July 2017.