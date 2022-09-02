Athens man found with missing girl released from jail

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An Athens man charged with first-degree sexual abuse after authorities say he was found with a missing girl from Mississippi has been released from jail.

Online court documents show that 25-year-old Anthonie Dakota Swallow was arrested on August 29 on East Limestone Road after authorities responded to a disturbance call.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says Swallow is the one who called them and told them he had picked up a hitchhiker in Mississippi and brought her home.

Deputies say that the “hitchhiker” was later identified as a missing 16-year-old girl from Mississippi.

Investigators say the pair met on Discord, a social platform with the ability to have private chats or group conversations, and had been talking for months.

Anthonie Swallow (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

A release from the sheriff’s office says Swallow drove to the girl’s home in Mississippi, picked her up, and brought her back to his home in Limestone County.

Swallow was charged with electronic solicitation of a child and first-degree sex abuse. He is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation will continue into the incident and more charges may be added.

Swallow was released from jail on August 31.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for September 20, and court documents show that Swallow’s defense has requested access to any and all evidence planned for use in the trial, including dash cam video and bodycam video from the night of his arrest.