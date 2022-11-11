ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — An Athens man has been arrested on a grand jury indictment warrant, accusing him of over 20 counts of theft and breaking into vehicles.

Online court documents say 26-year-old Justin Dewayne Robinson was charged with one count of first-degree theft of property and nine counts of second-degree theft of property and ten counts of breaking and entering into vehicles.

Robinson was first arrested on the charges on January 26, 2022, after court records say he was charged with stealing several handguns, rifles and shotguns from nine different people, along with breaking into the vehicles of 10 others.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson released a statement following Robinson’s arrest in January, saying he was developed as a suspect in multiple cases dating back to 2021, adding that investigators were able to work with patrol officers in several neighborhoods off Lindsay Lane and off Highway 72 East to gather information and evidence that led to Robinson’s arrest.

He was eventually released from jail on a $50,000 bond.

Justin Robinson (Limestone Co. Detention Center)

According to online court documents, Robinson pleaded not guilty on June 9.

The 26-year-old was arrested again on November 9 on the grand jury indictment warrant.

Currently, a settlement docket has been scheduled in the case against Robinson, set for February 1, 2023. That hearing will be held in the Limestone County Courthouse.