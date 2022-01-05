Athens man faces rape and sexual abuse charges against child

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 20-year-old Athens man faces multiple child sex crime charges after an alleged incident at a home on Sunday.

Anthony Coy Rose was charged with first-degree rape and sexual abuse of a child under 12.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies responded to a home on Blackburn Road on a report of a sexual offense against a child under the age of 12.

When they arrived, Rose had left the home but deputies were able to locate him walking down Blackburn Road shortly after.

Investigators interviewed those at the home including Rose and found probable cause to arrest him.

Rose was booked into the Limestone County Detention Center and a $100,000 bond was set for the sexual abuse charge. A bond had not been set for the first-degree rape charge.

“Crimes against children like this are especially heinous. I commend the quick response and apprehension of this alleged violent offender by Sergeant Craig, Deputies Smith and Pierce, and Investigator Ferguson. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office will always aggressively investigate crimes against children and ensure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin

The victim was transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital and the investigation is ongoing. LCSO said that more charges could be possible.