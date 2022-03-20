ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Police say an Athens man is facing drug charges after a narcotics operation last week.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, on March 16, deputies conducted a drug operation that resulted in the arrest of 32-year-old Joshua Alexander McKinney, of Athens.

Jail records show McKinney was charged with distribution of a controlled substance for amphetamines. McKinney also faces other outstanding warrants. He is being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $17,000 bond.