ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — An Athens man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he “violently” and intentionally killed a kitten.

30-year-old Vince Allan Griffin was arrested following a brief investigation by the Athens Police Department. According to court records, Griffin “killed a kitten by stomping it to death.”

Police said they received a call on July 6 from the public library, who found a dead kitten in their parking lot near the dumpster. When investigators watched surveillance footage, they said it was “apparent that the kitten was killed intentionally and in a violent manner.”

Griffin was developed as a suspect from that footage, police said.

According to a warrant filed on Wednesday, someone who knew of Griffin told police that he “had got mad at (a woman) and took her cat and killed it.”

He was questioned on July 11, when authorities said he “admitted to killing the kitten out of anger.”

Griffin was then booked into the Limestone County Jail, where he was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals. Bond was set at $2,500.