Athens man charged with trafficking methamphetamine

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A man from Athens has been charged with drug trafficking after authorities discovered a large quantity of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says Robert Earl Lewis, 35, of Athens, was stopped by law enforcement on Hwy 99 and Elk River Mills Road on December 10.

Lewis had active warrants for his arrest for criminal mischief.

After Lewis’ arrest, deputies conducted a search of his vehicle and person where they found nearly 60 grams of methamphetamine.

Authorities charged Lewis with drug trafficking and booked him in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.

Limestone County Narcotics Investigators and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force (ADETF) Special Agents, assisted Limestone County Deputies with the investigation.

“I am proud of the relationships we are building with our state and local partners to work together, to remove these dangerous drugs from our community,” said Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin in a statement. “I am also thankful for our great investigators and deputies that work together to combat illegal drug activity safely and professionally in Limestone County. We continue to be grateful for our community support as we continue to serve you!”