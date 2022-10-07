ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — An Athens man was arrested and charged with rape after an incident earlier this week.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said deputies responded to the Athens-Limestone Hospital Emergency Department on a reported rape on Tuesday.

During the investigation, deputies obtained enough information to charge Gregory Scott Carlisle, 51, of Athens.

Carlisle is charged with first-degree sodomy, first-degree sex abuse and first-degree rape.

The sheriff’s office said Carlisle is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said more charges are possible as the investigation is ongoing.