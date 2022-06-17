ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say an Athens man was charged Friday after it was discovered he had a sexual relationship with a child under 16.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a rape call on Saturday, June 11. Upon arrival, law enforcement found and detained 20-year-old German Joel Perez-Villacorta of Athens.

After gathering more information, officials say they found Perez-Villacorta had a sexual relationship with a child under the age of 16. Deputies say he was charged with second-degree rape.

Perez-Villacorta was held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.