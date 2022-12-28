ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — A man was charged with murder after a shooting in Athens Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Athens Police Department (APD), Jordan Laron Turner, 20, of Athens, was charged with murder after police say he shot 29-year-old Cameron Oshai Whitt.

Police say the call came in at 3:30 p.m. about a person being shot in the 2000 block of Aretha Drive. Whitt was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to Athens Police.

Turner was booked into the Limestone County Jail.

Anyone with information related to the case should contact Lt. Jonathan Caldwell at 256-233-8700.