ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — An Athens man is facing several charges, including kidnapping, following a shooting and standoff with Limestone County authorities over the weekend.

43-year-old Ryan Matthew Guenther was charged with second-degree assault and two counts of third-degree domestic violence following his arrest, according to Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin.

Now, second-degree kidnapping has been added to the list of charges he will face.

On August 6, authorities say an argument began between Guenther and a man that was at the house shortly after he arrived home, in the 24000-block of Craft Road.

That argument led to Guenther pulling out a pistol and shooting the man in the leg, according to the sheriff’s office.

Guenther is also accused of assaulting his girlfriend and pointing the gun at her. He then allowed the man to leave before deputies arrived.

When the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they say Guenther held his girlfriend and three children in a bedroom of the house and barricaded the door. Deputies started negotiating with Guenther and were able to convince him to let the children go.

All three kids were safe, authorities say, and were taken into the custody of the Department of Human Resources.

Deputies were later able to negotiate the release of the girlfriend. Shortly after, Guenther surrendered.

He was immediately taken into custody and transported to the Limestone County Detention Center. His bond was set at $100,000.