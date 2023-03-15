ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – A man has been charged with human trafficking and multiple sex crimes after an investigation into the sexual abuse of a child.

Athens Police got a complaint on February 16, that began an extensive investigation.

Investigators charged Payton Andrew Bolin, 20, with first-degree human trafficking, two counts of second-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, and two counts of second-degree sodomy.

Athens Police arrested Bolin on March 14. Bolen was taken to the Limestone County Jail and booked with no bond.