ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — An Athens man was arrested over the weekend and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, according to authorities.

The Athens Police Department (APD) says that on Monday, May 16, Jack’s restaurant at 15412 Greenfield Drive was robbed.

An investigation developed 30-year-old Kevaun Roosevelt Turner as a suspect in that robbery, and APD named him as being the person responsible for arranging the crime.

Two juveniles have already been arrested for second-degree robbery in connection to the May incident.

APD’s Brett Constable told News 19 that Turner was arrested on Sunday, June 5 in connection with the robbery at Jack’s, having been the mastermind behind the crime.

Turner was charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery.