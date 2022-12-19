ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — One man is facing a new assault charge after authorities say he bit, scratched and head-butted three law enforcement officers earlier this year.
31-year-old Jordan Matthew Gordon was charged with second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer last week after court documents say he punched a corrections officer in the face.
Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin recently confirmed the more recent incident with News 19.
In May, Gordon was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree assault after court records say he punched a female corrections officer in the face, bit a sergeant on the arm and head-butted another officer.
Gordon has remained in the custody of the Limestone County Jail since the initial assault on the first three officers on a $17,000 bond.