ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — One man is facing a new assault charge after authorities say he bit, scratched and head-butted three law enforcement officers earlier this year.

31-year-old Jordan Matthew Gordon was charged with second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer last week after court documents say he punched a corrections officer in the face.

Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin recently confirmed the more recent incident with News 19.

Jordan Gordon (Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office)

In May, Gordon was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree assault after court records say he punched a female corrections officer in the face, bit a sergeant on the arm and head-butted another officer.

Gordon has remained in the custody of the Limestone County Jail since the initial assault on the first three officers on a $17,000 bond.