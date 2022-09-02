LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An Athens man was arrested after court records say he assaulted a Captain with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week.

49-year-old Brian Dustin McNeese was charged with second-degree aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, third-degree burglary, attempting to elude and obstruction of justice.

According to online court documents, McNeese “intended to cause physical injury” to a Chief Investigator/Captain with the sheriff’s office on Wednesday, August 31.

McNeese was booked into the Limestone County Jail and placed on an $11,000 bond.

Brian McNeese (Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office)

News 19 has reached out to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office in regards to the incident but has not heard back at the time this story was written and has also chosen not to name the investigator involved in the incident.

Online jail records indicate McNeese remains in the custody of the sheriff’s department.