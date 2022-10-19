A 23-year-old Athens man has been charged in a shooting that happened on Tuesday, according to police. (Athens Police Department)

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — A 23-year-old Athens man has been charged in a shooting that happened on Tuesday, according to police.

Athens Police Department Captain Brett Constable says that Adan Osvaldo Herrera Chajal was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.

Chajal’s arrest was in connection to a shooting that happened around 5:45 p.m. on October 18 where one man was shot in the foot.

Adan Chajal (Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Constable says the weapon used in the incident has been recovered.

Chajal is being held in the Limestone County Jail without bond.