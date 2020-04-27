Athens man arrested from home repair fraud, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office encouraging victims to contact them

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Athens man Friday on several charges, including home repair fraud.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Adam Christoper Burton, 37, was operating multiple unlicensed contracting businesses under the names ACS Paving, Pro Pave, Triple D Paving, and County Wide Paving. In addition, investigators said they discovered he was using different names.

Investigators uncovered evidence that Burton would approach victims, say he could pave their driveway for $900. He would complete the job, and then ask for $5,500 or more, saying he used more materials. If victims asked to pay the original price, Burton would get angry, threaten to damage the victim’s property, and harm them physically.

Burton was arrested in Madison County and charged with two counts of home repair fraud, criminal impersonation, and violation of a State Board of Health rule. He was released from the Limestone County Jail on $3,500 bond.

Burton also has drug charges pending in Madison County after deputies found Xanax, Oxycodone, THC butter, and drug paraphernalia when he was arrested.

Those who believe they may be a victim should contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 232-0111 and ask for Investigator Durden.