ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said that an Athens man faces multiple charges after he allegedly wrote multiple fake checks that appeared to be from local businesses.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office looked into the fake check reports for over a year and their investigations led them to 35-year-old Carl Lucas Wayne of Athens.

Carl Wayne Lucas faces multiple charges after police say he wrote multiple fake checks | Photo: Limestone County Sheriff’s Office

The investigation began in September 2020 when the Sheriff’s Office received reports of fake checks being written off several local business accounts. Authorities said businesses began receiving copies of checks from their banks with their company name and various account numbers that had been cashed at local grocery and convenience stores.

While the checks appeared legitimate, they did not match the official checks used by the businesses and were made out to several individuals with no affiliation to them.

They issued a search warrant at Lucas’ home on Friday, Jan. 21, where they found several items:

Printers

Computers

Fake checks

Blank check paper

Checkbooks

Identifying information for various individuals

Lucas was charged with identity theft, first-degree theft and trafficking stolen identities. He was being held at the Limestone County Detention Center on a $57,500 bond.

“I continue to be proud of our investigators for the work that they put into each case, to help protect our business owners and citizens.” Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin

Authorities said they expect more information to come as reports continue to come in from businesses and individuals.