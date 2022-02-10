LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says they arrested a man following a brief investigation into someone allegedly holding a sawed-off shotgun and “displaying it in a threatening manner.”

The LCSO says a report was completed for that incident on January 25.

January 27: Investigator Steven Ferguson began working an identity theft case. Ferguson found the victim’s bank account number had been compromised and used to illegally draw funds. As a result of the investigation, Joshua O’Neil Allen, a convicted felon, was identified as a suspect.

Joshua O’Neil Allen.

Photo courtesy of Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigator Ferguson found out Allen had allegedly stolen $549.53 using the victim’s identity.

January 28: Authorities say Allen was involved in a car accident and was arrested on two probation violation warrants for third-degree robbery convictions. He was also allegedly in possession of an illegal short-barreled shotgun with the serial number scratched off.

Along with the warrants, the 27-year-old Athens man was also charged with identity theft and possession of an altered firearm.

Allen is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond for his new charges. No bond has been set for his probation violations.