LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An Athens man has been arrested for flicking a cigarette and causing a fire during a drought, according to court documents.

A complaint shows that Thomas Wallace of Athens was arrested on November 10 for setting a fire during a drought in the area of Cross Key Road and Alabama Highway 127 in Limestone County.

Wallace reportedly flicked a cigarette into a burn pile with “cardboard and a car tire.”

Court records show Wallace is set for an arraignment on January 23, 2024.